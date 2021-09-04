Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.55. 554,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

