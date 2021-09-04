Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $228.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 152.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. 183,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,599. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.