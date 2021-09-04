Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ATNI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $45.96. 38,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

