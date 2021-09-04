Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. 5,100,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Baxter International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 90,079.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

