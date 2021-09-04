Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $148.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,066 shares of company stock worth $1,828,917 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.81. 172,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

