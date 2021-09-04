Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $533.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $595.77 million, with estimates ranging from $593.50 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

