Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.