Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.45. 415,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

