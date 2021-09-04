Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $149.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.10 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $37.40 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

