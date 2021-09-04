Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

AXDX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 134,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,757. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

