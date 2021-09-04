Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

