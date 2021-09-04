Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,433,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hubbell by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,723. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

