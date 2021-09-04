Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $79.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.96. 1,552,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,535. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

