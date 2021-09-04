Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $150.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. 55,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

