Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $150.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE VVI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. 55,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
