Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

ASTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.64. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

