Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Hold

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chewy by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

