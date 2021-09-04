Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $54,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.