Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

