Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $847,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.