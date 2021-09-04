Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

