Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PSFE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of PSFE opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

