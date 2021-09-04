Zacks Investment Research Lowers SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

