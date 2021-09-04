Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Buy

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

FTK stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.