Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Buy

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PAYS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 64.0% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

