ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,129.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $144,129.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

