Zeepin Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $655,112.57 and $45,073.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00138244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00184555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.65 or 0.07843047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,069.66 or 0.99754469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00805560 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

