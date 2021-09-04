Zero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $383,794.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $383,794.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00320077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00169984 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00204890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,435,622 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

