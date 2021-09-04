Zilliqa Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $176.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,980,743,096 coins and its circulating supply is 11,689,275,943 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

