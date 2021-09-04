ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI remained flat at $$7.74 on Friday. 254,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.