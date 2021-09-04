Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

ZM stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

