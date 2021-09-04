ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $99,805.28 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88.

ZI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 2,615,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

