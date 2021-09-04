ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $31,882,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $5,636,503.86.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $355,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

