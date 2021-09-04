ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $69.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $31,882,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,143,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,587,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 2,615,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,929. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

