Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $78,829.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

