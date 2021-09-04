Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.