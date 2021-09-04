Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.