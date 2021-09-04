Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

