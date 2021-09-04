Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

