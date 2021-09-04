Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,306 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.37 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

