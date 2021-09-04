Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,427 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

