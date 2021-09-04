Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $433,829.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,112.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $642,598. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MMI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

