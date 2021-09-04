Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,544,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

