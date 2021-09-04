Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
