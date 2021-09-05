$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.55 on Thursday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.