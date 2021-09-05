-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 47,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.