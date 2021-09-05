-$0.05 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 13,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

