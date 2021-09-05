-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

CSII stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 139,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.23 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

