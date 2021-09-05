-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 240,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,587. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

