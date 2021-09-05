-$0.25 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

