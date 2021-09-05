$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

HRZN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

