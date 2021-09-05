$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 421,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

